For many years, social grants have been fraudulently collected in different ways. A friend of mine once told me about Eswatini nationals who regularly travel to SA to collect child support grants, all because their children were born in this country.
That got me saying that they might not be the only foreign nationals who regularly receive a child support grant from our government.
Another manner in which our taxes are stolen via the child support grant is when people fraudulently register childbirth and claim from Sassa. A known case involves two registered nurses in the Eastern Cape, who registered a fake delivery of twins to draw the grant.
The nursing pair – a midwife and a paediatric nurse – were eventually caught out with their lie and got arrested. Last week, we learnt that some Sassa offices in Gauteng have been closed because of all the corruption that has been endemic at the grants paying agency.
The government of national unity must justify its overloaded cabinet by being seen to be fighting corruption wherever it exists in the civil service. Our country is bankrupt, thanks to fraud. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Grants fraud is draining SA
Image: South African Government via Twitter
For many years, social grants have been fraudulently collected in different ways. A friend of mine once told me about Eswatini nationals who regularly travel to SA to collect child support grants, all because their children were born in this country.
That got me saying that they might not be the only foreign nationals who regularly receive a child support grant from our government.
Another manner in which our taxes are stolen via the child support grant is when people fraudulently register childbirth and claim from Sassa. A known case involves two registered nurses in the Eastern Cape, who registered a fake delivery of twins to draw the grant.
The nursing pair – a midwife and a paediatric nurse – were eventually caught out with their lie and got arrested. Last week, we learnt that some Sassa offices in Gauteng have been closed because of all the corruption that has been endemic at the grants paying agency.
The government of national unity must justify its overloaded cabinet by being seen to be fighting corruption wherever it exists in the civil service. Our country is bankrupt, thanks to fraud. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
OPINION | Grant reviews necessary to ensure they go to those in need
OPINION | Postbank should receive full banking licence to deliver on our developmental promises
Ethiopian who tried to defraud Sassa fined R60,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos