Letters

READER LETTER | Trump is taking the US down

By READER LETTER - 12 September 2025 - 14:59
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump
Image: GETTY IMAGES/WIN MCNAMEE

Previous occupants of the White House were not faultless; however, they had strong and experienced officials around them. Their presidencies were anchored in the US constitution, bound by the rule of law and the rules-based international system.

Now the White House is occupied by a divisive and compromised leader, not only in the US, but globally, who is a law unto himself. He has surrounded himself with a handpicked team that echoes its master's voice like a parrot.

In the US, Donald Trump is navigating his presidency between internal division and the Epstein files. Internationally, he is isolating the US. Dictators read him like a book and play him like a fiddle.

It is speculated that Russia's Vladimir Putin has his own file on him. He expedited the formation of a new world order and weakened the traditional role of the US as a beacon of democracy on world stage.

Within a few months, a man whose whole career has been marked by controversy and a chaotic management style, has put his stamp firmly on the highest office in the land.

There are signs that real democrats, both in the Democratic and Republican parties, are waking up to the threats to their democracy and freedom. – Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria 

Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said India and Russia seem to have been "lost" to China after their leaders met with Chinese President Xi Jinping ...
News
6 days ago

READER LETTER | Trump must learn to take backlash

If you don't want to be criticised for your work performance, then do the job properly, fairly and without bias or favour.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Trump to chair Gaza meeting in Washington, top US and Israeli diplomats to also meet

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday President Donald Trump would chair a meeting about Gaza at the White House on Wednesday, and added ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg