Previous occupants of the White House were not faultless; however, they had strong and experienced officials around them. Their presidencies were anchored in the US constitution, bound by the rule of law and the rules-based international system.
Now the White House is occupied by a divisive and compromised leader, not only in the US, but globally, who is a law unto himself. He has surrounded himself with a handpicked team that echoes its master's voice like a parrot.
In the US, Donald Trump is navigating his presidency between internal division and the Epstein files. Internationally, he is isolating the US. Dictators read him like a book and play him like a fiddle.
It is speculated that Russia's Vladimir Putin has his own file on him. He expedited the formation of a new world order and weakened the traditional role of the US as a beacon of democracy on world stage.
Within a few months, a man whose whole career has been marked by controversy and a chaotic management style, has put his stamp firmly on the highest office in the land.
There are signs that real democrats, both in the Democratic and Republican parties, are waking up to the threats to their democracy and freedom. – Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Trump is taking the US down
