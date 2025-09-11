Letters

READER LETTER | Thanks to G20, Joburg in spotlight

By READER LETTER - 11 September 2025 - 08:30
Finance Ministers attend the 3rd Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting in Ballito, KwaZaulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A beautiful Setswana idiom says, “Moeng goroga re je ka wena”. Loosely translated, it means the arrival of a guest leads to sumptuous feasting.

Suddenly, the political will is there to fix Gauteng province's infrastructure, thanks to the upcoming G20 Summit in December. Government officials are running helter-skelter like headless chickens, making sure logistical preparations are in order for the summit to be attended by world leaders.

The host city, Johannesburg, is undergoing a facelift, addressing many service delivery problems that taxpaying residents have been complaining about for a long time.

We see various contractors fixing street lights, traffic lights and ensuring our roads and streets are in good condition. The meticulously crafted Chinese-made chef knives are ready for action as musicians camp in studios for rehearsals.

The government is hoping to pull the wool over the international visitors' eyes with their sudden sense of responsibility, while for years failing to provide quality services to their own citizens. Even US President Trump knows the African countries' conduct when it comes to visitors, so he tasked vice-president JD Vance to attend the summit.

As for the poor communities, they're being fooled once again to believe that yet another international event will be a catalyst to change their lives for the better. The moment the speeches echo fades and well-entertained visitors leave our shores, South Africans will wake up to the reality that the G20 Summit was not for them but for the elites.

That the government glorifies its existence via events is the story of SA. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria 

