China, a superpower, has a lot that SA can learn from. For instance, only competent cadres are deployed to its public service. In China, working for the nation is a badge of honour.
The ANC government copied cadre deployment from China, but implemented it incorrectly. It rewarded loyalty within its factions instead of upholding competence – cadres serve the political organisation and their party principals, not the nation.
In the late 1990s to 2000, China started exporting cheap clothing to SA. The democratic ANC government did not protect our thriving textile industry from Chinese competition. Instead, it allowed the industry to die a slow death. I wonder why?
The Chinese have since built malls to sell their products here. Though most of these huge shopping centres are in Johannesburg, shoppers travel from other provinces to benefit from the cheap prices of the goods sold there.
The ANC has a long-standing relationship with China from the struggle days. But I still don't understand why the government would compromise its local industry and economy to allow China’s market to thrive here.
The ANC owes us an explanation. – Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Lessons from China for ANC
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
