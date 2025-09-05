Letters

READER LETTER | Anger has enveloped the world

05 September 2025 - 10:20
File photo
File photo
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

The entire planet is aflame. Killings and counter-killings, tit-for-tat military assaults and assassinations have replaced diplomacy; nation upon nation prefers violent force as an equaliser in global politics in their relentless search for global domination.

Catastrophic events are raging out of control, as nations make preparations to intensify war as an instrument of global expansion and military and political dominance. These conflicts are the most inhuman assaults in recorded history. It is an act of insanity when countries are allowed to commit slaughter on such a horrendous scale in the name of self-defence.

Our failure to stem the brutal carnage is unconscionably irresponsible. Anger and despair have enveloped the world, and the hatred and division that afflicts and divides humanity are increasing by the hour. The grim signs of impending convulsions and human destruction can now be discerned, since the prevailing pleas for tolerance appear to have been selectively ignored.

The last decade witnessed the extinction of hope in the hearts of the deprived and anguished, and brutalised millions. Powerful leaders lost their moral stewardship as they displayed silence and cowardice, and innocence became the victim of unprecedented savagery in world affairs. Justice will triumph one day, and the transgressors will face legal retribution. – Farouk Araie, Benoni

Cachalia, Masemola take decision on the political killings task team dockets

The political killings task team dockets will be submitted to the Madlanga commission of inquiry in the format that the commission requires.
News
3 days ago

MALAIKA MATLATSI | World has obligation to stand with journos in Palestine

The killing of Al Jazeera staff is part of the apartheid state of Israel's attempt to silence the voices that are speaking truth about the horrors ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages