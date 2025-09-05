The entire planet is aflame. Killings and counter-killings, tit-for-tat military assaults and assassinations have replaced diplomacy; nation upon nation prefers violent force as an equaliser in global politics in their relentless search for global domination.
Catastrophic events are raging out of control, as nations make preparations to intensify war as an instrument of global expansion and military and political dominance. These conflicts are the most inhuman assaults in recorded history. It is an act of insanity when countries are allowed to commit slaughter on such a horrendous scale in the name of self-defence.
Our failure to stem the brutal carnage is unconscionably irresponsible. Anger and despair have enveloped the world, and the hatred and division that afflicts and divides humanity are increasing by the hour. The grim signs of impending convulsions and human destruction can now be discerned, since the prevailing pleas for tolerance appear to have been selectively ignored.
The last decade witnessed the extinction of hope in the hearts of the deprived and anguished, and brutalised millions. Powerful leaders lost their moral stewardship as they displayed silence and cowardice, and innocence became the victim of unprecedented savagery in world affairs. Justice will triumph one day, and the transgressors will face legal retribution. – Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Anger has enveloped the world
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography
