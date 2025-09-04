Greek philosopher Plato wrote: “The ignorance and incompetence of politicians is the special curse of democracies. Democracy is a charming form of government, full of variety and disorder, and dispensing a sort of equality to equals and unequals alike.”
Leaders and rulers who do not take care of the poor are wicked. They are the source of the disorder spoken of more than 2,400 years ago by Plato.
A great duty of authority and rule is to conscientiously provide for those unable to defend or help themselves. When a wicked man gets into power and oppresses the poor under his rule, it is a frightening evil. As the poor, if you live in a country ruled by criminals, you will find it difficult to live in peace and find justice.
The ANC government has destroyed this beautiful country, all in the name of self-enrichment. The ANC and corruption are crimes against humanity. We are not safe because of the lawlessness brought by the corrupt government of the day. — Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele
READER LETTER | ANC source of mayhem in SA
Image: FILE
