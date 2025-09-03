Letters

READER LETTER | Talk is cheap, SA needs action

By READER LETTER - 03 September 2025 - 14:00
Job seekers.
Image: Supplied

Most South Africans do not look for perfection from the government. They are looking for honesty, visible effort for change, and growth of the economy, to lift them out of the grinding poverty that has befallen the nation. If the government can't give that to the people, then it's time for regime change.

We are tired of lies, long, worthless and monotonous speeches. The speeches, commissions, and expensive talk shows don't bring any change or relief to the poor, the unemployed and the homeless.

The time has arrived to stop outsourcing leadership to words; it's time for the "leaders" to lead as if their lives depended on it, because they do.

Lastly, those participating in this expensive, useless talk show called national dialogue hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, are only there for their stomachs and the undeserved perks.

Talk is cheap; let's see real action to lift SA out of its current economic morass. – Bushy Green, Kagiso.

