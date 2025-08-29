Letters

READER LETTER | Madia's echo for truth remains

29 August 2025 - 13:00
Tshidi Madia has passed on.
Image: @tshidi_lee

The passing of politics journalist Tshidi Madia is not just a loss but a seismic rupture in SA’s media landscape. She was more than a journalist; a truth-teller, a mentor and a force of clarity in a world often clouded by spin.

Madia did not just report the news; she interrogated it. She asked the questions others were afraid to ask and she did so with grace, grit and an unwavering commitment to the public good. Her voice was one of fierce integrity and her presence in the press gallery was a reminder that journalism, at its best, is a public service.

In losing Madia, we lose a compass. A woman who understood the weight of words and wielded them with wisdom. Her legacy will live on in every young reporter she inspired, every story she told with courage and every citizen who felt seen because she chose to listen.

The media space is poorer now. But Madia’s echo remains, as a call to truth, to accountability and to never stop asking the hard questions.

May her soul rest in peace. – Nkosinathi Maseko, Mulbarton 

