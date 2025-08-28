Letters

READER LETTER | Water summit raises hope for Africa

By READER LETTER - 28 August 2025 - 11:30
According to the African Development Bank, more than 300-million people on the continent still lack access to clean drinking water, says the writer
According to the African Development Bank, more than 300-million people on the continent still lack access to clean drinking water, says the writer
Image: 123RF/maridav

Last week, leaders, policymakers, financiers and water sector experts gathered at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for a three-day Africa Water Investment Summit.

The gathering was a call to action and perhaps Africa’s most decisive opportunity to reframe water not as a peripheral issue of service delivery, but as the very foundation of economic growth, social justice and climate resilience.

According to the African Development Bank, more than 300-million people on the continent still lack access to clean drinking water, while climate change threatens to intensify droughts, floods and unpredictable rainfall.

Yet water is not just about taps and buckets. It is about agriculture and food security. It is about reliable energy generation through hydropower.

For Africa, this initiative presents a rare opportunity to mobilise billions in blended finance that can unlock large-scale infrastructure projects, from bulk water supply schemes to wastewater recycling and digital water technologies. Importantly, it also creates space for public-private partnerships (PPP), ensuring that governments do not carry the burden alone.

But beyond finance, the initiative has symbolic power: it elevates water from being treated as a “silent utility” to a presidential and global priority.

Africa is not merely a beneficiary of water investments; it must be an innovator and driver. Already, countries such as SA, Kenya and Morocco are pioneering desalination, reuse and integrated river basin management.

Initiatives like the Lesotho Highlands Water Project show how transboundary co-operation can yield both economic and political dividends.

The Africa Water Investment Summit provides an opportunity for African leaders to speak with one voice, calling for long-term, sustainable financing, technology transfer and capacity building. But more importantly, it is a chance to chart a vision of water as an economic enabler rather than a cost. Maria Lebese, DWS

WATCH | Coronationville, Westbury residents face long wait for water

Residents of Westbury and Coronationville, west of Johannesburg, will have to wait at least four months before they can expect a reliable water ...
News
12 hours ago

Merafong in dire straits as half its water is lost to leaks and illegal mining

Merafong local municipality, which owes Rand Water R1.4bn, is losing half of its water supply to leaks and illegal mining. Municipal manager ...
News
1 week ago

Mapetla residents say water crisis is worsening

Residents of Mapetla, Soweto, have been without water for the past two weeks and describe the situation as a worsening crisis.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...