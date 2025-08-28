Like many outsiders, I’m fascinated by US politics but don't fully understand it, so I decided to read a few books, specifically Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward, and The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John Bolton.
I expected a range of opinions but found similar outlooks. Both books described the workings of the Donald Trump presidency, although not in a flattering way. So far, there hasn't been a successful attempt to sue either author, though Trump has tried.
Given that Trump doesn't seem to appreciate any criticism, the raid on John Bolton's house and office by his department of justice could be seen as an act of retaliation for his book, though that is not yet clear.
If you don't want to be criticised for your work performance, then do the job properly, fairly and without bias or favour. – Dennis Fitzgerald
READER LETTER | Trump must learn to take backlash
