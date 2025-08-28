Letters

READER LETTER | Trump must learn to take backlash

By READER LETTER - 28 August 2025 - 11:15
Image: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

Like many outsiders, I’m fascinated by US politics but don't fully understand it, so I decided to read a few books, specifically Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward, and The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John Bolton.

I expected a range of opinions but found similar outlooks. Both books described the workings of the Donald Trump presidency, although not in a flattering way. So far, there hasn't been a successful attempt to sue either author, though Trump has tried.

Given that Trump doesn't seem to appreciate any criticism, the raid on John Bolton's house and office by his department of justice could be seen as an act of retaliation for his book, though that is not yet clear.

If you don't want to be criticised for your work performance, then do the job properly, fairly and without bias or favour. – Dennis Fitzgerald 

Vance says Ukraine peace deal unlikely to satisfy either side

US vicepresident JD Vance said a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to satisfy either side, and any peace deal will likely ...
News
2 weeks ago

SOWETAN SAYS | SA must diversify its export markets

SOWETAN SAYS | It is encouraging to note that despite no real evidence of progress in the talks between the US and SA over tariffs, President Cyril ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Trump says he may skip G20 summit in SA, cites policy disapproval

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he might skip the Group of 20 leaders' summit in South Africa in November and send someone else to ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...