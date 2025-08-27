People living in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Today, we hear Jacob Zuma and his fellow economic transformation hyenas in the MK Party accusing the ANC of corruption.
Really? It is like a pot calling a kettle black. What is better about Zuma's MK Party, after he made corruption fashionable during his presidency of both the ANC and the country, with his die-hard supporters treating him like a demigod? The MK Party will not be better than the ANC because under Zuma's presidency, state-owned enterprises were robbed blind by his associates as supporters sang Wenzeni uZuma.
He gave the Guptas a blank cheque to rob the people of SA, while the immigrant family from India appointed ministers on his behalf. ANC problems started before Cyril Ramaphosa became president of the party. Of course, there is a possibility that MK Party and the ANC could merge in the future as there are a lot of people in the ANC who are staunch supporters of Zuma. Should that merger occur, that would be the end of our country as we know it. SA would become another Zimbabwe where farms, mines, banks and all economic institutions would be looted and distributed to political bosses and their associates.
Those who believe that Zuma could do anything better for SA if given another chance as president, better think again. A leopard does not change its spots. – Lyborn Rikhotso Giyani
READER LETTER | A bit rich for MKP to accuse ANC
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
