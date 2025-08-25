I wonder how many rich countries in the world have a student funding system that operates in the same fashion as NSFAS.
Students proceeding to tertiary education are given as many years as possible to stay at university or a TVET college, no matter how bad their academic performance might be. They are funded by the state until they end up dropping out of the education system and give up their quest for education.
Many choose courses that they believe are easy to pass, only to find they are more challenging than they assumed. Faculties with high enrolment figures and few employment opportunities, result in many graduates spending many years unemployed.
Most countries have bursaries for top students, regardless of their social background, because education is meant to advance those who are serious about their lives, education, and their future.
But until there are strict rules that govern the funding of students, NSFAS will continue to have serious problems, a poor academic success rate, and not enough money to sustain funding.
The biggest NSFAS blunder is that those who successfully acquire employment after graduating are not required to pay back the funding they received from the state, creating a huge hole in student funding. In the past, those who received state funding had an obligation to pay back the money to sustain the system. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | SA must save NSFAS from collapsing
Image: 123RF/kukiladrondeguevara
