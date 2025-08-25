Letters

READER LETTER | SA must save NSFAS from collapsing

By READER LETTER - 25 August 2025 - 12:10
Faculties with high enrolment figures and few employment opportunities, result in many graduates spending many years unemployed, says the writer
Faculties with high enrolment figures and few employment opportunities, result in many graduates spending many years unemployed, says the writer
Image: 123RF/kukiladrondeguevara

I wonder how many rich countries in the world have a student funding system that operates in the same fashion as NSFAS.

Students proceeding to tertiary education are given as many years as possible to stay at university or a TVET college, no matter how bad their academic performance might be. They are funded by the state until they end up dropping out of the education system and give up their quest for education.

Many choose courses that they believe are easy to pass, only to find they are more challenging than they assumed. Faculties with high enrolment figures and few employment opportunities, result in many graduates spending many years unemployed.

Most countries have bursaries for top students, regardless of their social background, because education is meant to advance those who are serious about their lives, education, and their future.

But until there are strict rules that govern the funding of students, NSFAS will continue to have serious problems, a poor academic success rate, and not enough money to sustain funding.

The biggest NSFAS blunder is that those who successfully acquire employment after graduating are not required to pay back the funding they received from the state, creating a huge hole in student funding. In the past, those who received state funding had an obligation to pay back the money to sustain the system. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

NSFAS leaves Unisa students in the lurch

Lerato Tsotetsi is one of at least 32,000 Unisa students who are at risk of not completing their studies on time because the National Student ...
News
5 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Decisive plan needed to rescue NSFAS

The time for temporary fixes has long passed; what is needed now is political will from the new minister of higher education, Buti Manamela, and a ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities and 46% for TVET colleges

The department of higher education & training has raised the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances in response to the increasing ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Kelly Khumalo at 20 Years: New album, motherhood & memories of ...
IN THE KNOW | Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and ...