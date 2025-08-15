The government is obliged to stop taxi violence in the country. The killing of an e-hailing driver on Wednesday night and the torching of vehicles at Maponya Mall, Soweto, must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and the perpetrators must be hunted, arrested and sentenced as soon as possible.
Wednesday’s violence is the work of mainstream taxi bosses, who are opposed to others’ freedom to operate in the transport sector. Minibus taxi operators feel threatened by the e-hailing industry, even though the two are both necessary.
Our problem is that we are so traumatised that we prefer to sugar-coat obvious acts of violence and lawlessness by sounding as if we are unsure what’s happening, even when we can see.
The taxi operators have been lawless for the longest time. So, they do not care about law enforcement and continue to break traffic laws every day.
This is what the government must do to deal with the taxi problems:
1. Dissolve all the taxi associations; if the current laws do not allow that, enact a new law.
2. Suspend all minibus taxi and e-hailing operations for seven days.
3. Call a transport imbizo for all role players, including citizens, the police and metro police, to draw up a policy that will guide the transport industry.
4. All law enforcement officials must wear body cameras while on duty. Footage from these cameras must form an integral part of the evidence in the courts.
5. There must be serious consequences for anyone, including law enforcers, who violates traffic laws.
The government, minibus taxi industry and e-hailing companies must contribute towards funding the imbizo. No one deserves to die for doing legal business to fend for their families. – Pankale Modise
READER LETTER | This is how to stop taxi violence
Image: Antonio Muchave
