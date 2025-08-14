It's Gen Bantu Holomisa who initially proposed a national indaba on the economy in 2009. One wonders why the government is now hell-bent on hosting a national dialogue.
Then, Holomisa's initiative was never entertained by the supposed leaders of society. It now raises eyebrows to hear the level-headed Bishop Thabo Makgoba endorsing blind faith in a hatched scam that's intended to hypnotise the citizens with an illusion of hope.
It's a fallacy that the poor masses will benefit from the dialogue. If it's about the country and people, then why a veil of secrecy on "eminent persons group" salaries?
In the past years, SA hosted the World Conference against Racism, World Economic Forum, Fifa World Cup and every time the masses are promised heaven while the elites sing to the bank.
The scepticism regarding the national dialogue outcomes is due to the history. The citizens' deeply embedded concern is not chronophobia but rather how the past failures will still be the matrix of the present. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Poor won't benefit from dialogue
Image: GCIS
It's Gen Bantu Holomisa who initially proposed a national indaba on the economy in 2009. One wonders why the government is now hell-bent on hosting a national dialogue.
Then, Holomisa's initiative was never entertained by the supposed leaders of society. It now raises eyebrows to hear the level-headed Bishop Thabo Makgoba endorsing blind faith in a hatched scam that's intended to hypnotise the citizens with an illusion of hope.
It's a fallacy that the poor masses will benefit from the dialogue. If it's about the country and people, then why a veil of secrecy on "eminent persons group" salaries?
In the past years, SA hosted the World Conference against Racism, World Economic Forum, Fifa World Cup and every time the masses are promised heaven while the elites sing to the bank.
The scepticism regarding the national dialogue outcomes is due to the history. The citizens' deeply embedded concern is not chronophobia but rather how the past failures will still be the matrix of the present. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
OPINION | National dialogue: What SA can learn from China
S'THEMBISO MSOMI | National dialogue is vital but SA needs blacks-only indaba to discuss calibre of leaders to vote for
'Withdrawal of foundations won't derail the national convention' - Ditlhake
'Budget for national dialogue will comply with law'
How National Treasury cut costs of national dialogue
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos