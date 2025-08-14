Letters

READER LETTER | Poor won't benefit from dialogue

By READER LETTER - 14 August 2025 - 13:30
Boichoko Ditlhake from Kagiso Trust and Chairperson of the Convention Organising Committee leads the media briefing on the state of readiness to host the first Convention on National Dialogue of South Africa.
Image: GCIS

It's Gen Bantu Holomisa who initially proposed a national indaba on the economy in 2009. One wonders why the government is now hell-bent on hosting a national dialogue.

Then, Holomisa's initiative was never entertained by the supposed leaders of society. It now raises eyebrows to hear the level-headed Bishop Thabo Makgoba endorsing blind faith in a hatched scam that's intended to hypnotise the citizens with an illusion of hope.

It's a fallacy that the poor masses will benefit from the dialogue. If it's about the country and people, then why a veil of secrecy on "eminent persons group" salaries?

In the past years, SA hosted the World Conference against Racism, World Economic Forum, Fifa World Cup and every time the masses are promised heaven while the elites sing to the bank.

The scepticism regarding the national dialogue outcomes is due to the history. The citizens' deeply embedded concern is not chronophobia but rather how the past failures will still be the matrix of the present. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria

