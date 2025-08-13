It is said we should not reward a fish for swimming, but it is also fair to acknowledge great deeds despite expectations. On this note, as a patriotic citizen of Mpumalanga, I would like to take my hat off to the MEC for health, Sasekani Manzini, for her sterling work in advancing healthcare service delivery.
Manzini is a hands-on government leader who works around the clock to ensure that the people of Mpumalanga receive quality services. A visible and accessible leader of the people, she regularly conducts unannounced visits to various public health facilities in the province to gauge the level of service delivery through engaging with patients and healthcare workers.
Recently, as part of Women's Month, she led the Cheka Impilo door-to-door campaign in the Steve Tshwete local municipality (Middelburg and surrounds), targeting women to conduct checks on diseases such as breast and cervical cancers. Tests such as pap smear tests were done. The gesture was also extended to children who were immunised for various diseases at the event, without having to visit health facilities.
Manzini's office also has an MEC hotline where the public can call and raise any health-related issues, and this has enabled swift action to address service delivery. I commend Manzini for her diligence, because South Africans voted for a better life and outstanding service delivery. She is providing exactly that. – Malphia Honwane, eManyeleti
READER LETTER | Hats off to MEC Manzini
Image: Mandla Khoza
