As we celebrate 69 years since the historic Women’s March of 1956 and 30 years of official Women’s Day commemorations, health-care professionals are warning that significant barriers still prevent SA’s women from accessing the care they need, especially when it comes to reproductive and mental health.
According to the latest SA Demographic and Health Survey (2008-2016), only 76% of women in rural areas reported visiting antenatal care four or more times during their pregnancy, compared to 73% in urban areas (which even declined). This is worsened by the fact that access to contraception and preventive screenings also remains inconsistent, with the public sector facing long backlogs for essential diagnostic services.
Mental health is another area where women are falling through the cracks. Research suggests mood and anxiety disorders are more common among women, but cultural stigma, lack of support and affordability often prevent them from getting help. – Landu Ndaba
READER LETTER | Women need proper healthcare
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
