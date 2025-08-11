Letters

READER LETTER | Malaka was a willing participant

By READER LETTER - 11 August 2025 - 13:55
Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka.
Image: Sourced: IDT Facebook

“This was a trap, engineered by others and designed to entrap her,” said a statement from the Malaka Family Trust.

Yes, the publication “set the trap” and suspended Independent Development Trust CEO Tebogo Malaka walked straight into it and gave them the front-page story.

Recording the meeting and conversation is called proof, and all proper journalists do that, so the person cannot come back later and say they were misquoted.

It was done in a public place where there are no reasonable expectations of privacy, and our law says that any conversation can be recorded if one of the participants is aware that the recording is being done. Malaka needs better lawyers. – Cyndi Momma

