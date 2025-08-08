Letters

READER LETTER | Time to discard word 'comrade'

08 August 2025 - 08:36
Citizen of Cuba: • Convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. • Convicted of aggravated battery of a police officer, grand theft-vehicle, aggravated flight-eluding law enforcement reckless driving; sentenced to 3 years confinement. • Confirmed latin king street gang member.
Image: X/Department of Homeland Security

Recently, Sowetan reported that criminals have been deported from the US to Eswatini, with a great potential to enter SA masquerading as “comrades”.

The title “comrade” was relevant during the Struggle against apartheid. At the moment, it is seemingly used to promote protectionism of fellow members for wrongdoing. Why can't we address each other as members because “comrade” is irrelevant in the present political dispensation?

Imagine one of the deported criminals enters SA and is used as a front to donate R250,000 or R500,000 towards a gala dinner, and is entitled to be called a comrade – thus entitled to be somehow protected against his or her criminal activities that can contribute to perpetual despair for economic development.

In addition, we still have a president whose loyalty is divided between his political party and the interests of the people of SA. As we all need a country that is governed by law and order for economic prosperity, we must start thinking seriously about the word “comrade” and how SA is governed. These issues must be discussed at the national dialogue for the survival of SA.

– AK Bantseke, Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane

