In the Sunday Times, there was a depressing article, “Maternity ward uses duct tape for bandages”.
Patients in some hospitals have endured moments of starvation when hospitals ran out of financial resources, with doctors and nurses finding themselves in unprecedented situations where they had to dig deep in their pockets to save the situation and some good also Samaritans came to their rescue.
SA is faced with billions of rand in medical negligence claims, because it cannot cope with the excessive demands of healthcare from people from all corners of the world. It is heartbreaking to be reminded by responsible, supposedly intelligent people, that the exploitation of the struggling, economically broke and crippled South African government to pay back for all the support it received from African countries during the liberation Struggle.
When you read about a response from a respected body such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission with chairperson, Jessie Majome, insisting that "South Africa has a responsibility towards other African countries, as it benefited from the humanity of these countries during apartheid”. You throw your arms up in despair. There is no hope for the future. That, in a nutshell, sounds the death knell for SA.
– Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | African nations hold SA to ransom
Image: Eugene Coetzee
