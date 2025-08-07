Letters

READER LETTER | Joburg still an affordable city

By READER LETTER - 07 August 2025 - 12:00
Johannesburg may be a little rough around the edges, but it stands tall among its global peers as one of the most affordable cities in global rankings.

For years, Joburg has quietly continued to be a competitively affordable city. Whether it's buying or renting property, paying for municipal services or just day-to-day living,the city offers real value for money.

Critics have for a long time sought to drive a false narrative which paints the city as expensive, with property prices and municipal charges seen as exorbitant.

Real estate experts and migration trends consistently highlight Jurg as attractive to those seeking career opportunities and affordability.

The 2025 SA Migration Report by Wise Move implies there's a wave of people moving and returning to Gauteng, particularly Joburg, for better job opportunities and low cost of living. Many South Africans still come to Joburg to launch their careers.

At the municipal level, the City of Joburg has done its part to keep costs down. For the 2025/2026 financial year, the city implemented a modest property rates increase of 4.6%, which remains one of the lowest in SA.

– Nkosana Lekotjolo, media specialist, City of Joburg

