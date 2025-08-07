Letters

READER LETTER | Deported thugs will be SA problem

By READER LETTER - 07 August 2025 - 12:15
Vietnamese national, convicted of child rape — sentenced to 20 years' confinement.
Image: X/Department of Homeland Security

SA being concerned about the arrival of a group of dangerous criminals, who were deported from America to Eswatini, is a good sign.

We need to start thinking clearly about issues of governance. The only reason the sovereign in Eswatini would agree to accommodating criminals from the US is that it will not pay for the social cost of this decision.

It is now known that SA will bear the social cost, and this government will enable it, because of some misplaced version of pan-Africanism. You can't rule based on emotions. – Madikane Aobakwe Ramolodi

