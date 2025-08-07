SA being concerned about the arrival of a group of dangerous criminals, who were deported from America to Eswatini, is a good sign.
We need to start thinking clearly about issues of governance. The only reason the sovereign in Eswatini would agree to accommodating criminals from the US is that it will not pay for the social cost of this decision.
It is now known that SA will bear the social cost, and this government will enable it, because of some misplaced version of pan-Africanism. You can't rule based on emotions. – Madikane Aobakwe Ramolodi
READER LETTER | Deported thugs will be SA problem
Image: X/Department of Homeland Security
SA being concerned about the arrival of a group of dangerous criminals, who were deported from America to Eswatini, is a good sign.
We need to start thinking clearly about issues of governance. The only reason the sovereign in Eswatini would agree to accommodating criminals from the US is that it will not pay for the social cost of this decision.
It is now known that SA will bear the social cost, and this government will enable it, because of some misplaced version of pan-Africanism. You can't rule based on emotions. – Madikane Aobakwe Ramolodi
IN PICS | Concerns over US's decision to 'dump' dangerous criminals in neighbouring Eswatini
SOWETAN SAYS | Ensure our safety from US convicts in Eswatini
SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US
SA confronts Eswatini over dangerous US prisoners transfer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos