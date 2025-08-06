Letters

READER LETTER | ANC has done nothing for Matjhabeng residents

By READER LETTER - 06 August 2025 - 12:30
The Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State is a case in point. Those who govern the municipality have proven to lack knowledge in governance, administration, management and leadership.
Image: Alaister Russell

In the history of SA, 1994 was a year of hope and despair. Citizens eagerly expected to live in peace, prosperity and harmony with each other. This was a daydream because our country failed dismally in all three spheres of government, which have collapsed.

There are numerous reasons why they collapsed. Among other things, it was because poor governance messed everything up in our beloved country.

For more than 30 years that the ANC has been in power, they have failed to carry out basic managerial functions – controlling, planning, organising and leading.

Instead, those who govern Matjhabeng have for three decades been singing, clapping hands and dancing in their black, yellow and green attire, making noise about the white man, apartheid and colonialism, which did nothing to benefit the residents of Matjhabeng.

Another misfortune is that the BEE policy has rendered them useless and ineffective. The policy has never and will never contribute to service delivery and the development of the Matjhabeng region. Instead, it gives ANC officials and connected ANC members the leeway to steal and loot the municipality’s funds. – Dikgapha Motsekiswa

