Here we go again. Another useless “elite talk-show” with a price tag of R700m. The state is ruling through elite consultations and with the sole exclusion of the real sufferers: the poor, the unemployed, the homeless and the discarded and harassed senior citizens.
Instead of mending what is broken, they will be talking about it again and again. And none of the president's rich and famous friends and comrades represent the majority of South Africans. They are not involved in communities.
Lastly, South Africans are tired of sharing their stories, grievances and aspirations in forums. They've done this before: from Izimbizo to developmental plans, white papers to commissions. It is not that South Africans are not saying anything; the issue is that nobody is listening or doing anything. Wisely use the R700m catering money to alleviate poverty in the Eastern Cape. – Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | National dialogue useless
