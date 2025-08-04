The DA is asking where the Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and MMC Jack Sekwaila were when protesters blocked Albertina Sisulu Road in Kensington last Tuesday because of persistent power failures.
They need to account for City Power's inability to speedily fix local power outages brought to their attention by residents and local DA ward councillor Carlos da Rocha.
City Power falls under the MMC for environment and infrastructure services, headed by Sekwaila, a councillor for neighbouring ward 64.
Councillor Da Rocha has pleaded with City Power for more than a week to permanently fix the power in Kensington and Bez Valley, rather than minor repairs that don't last long.
The mayor and MMC should stop hiding from fed-up residents and provide answers to why they have tolerated huge corruption at City Power. This includes the Hawks' raid on their offices in connection with R500m questionable payments to contractors.
The DA demands accountability and strong measures to remove the rot at City Power that frustrates the lives of residents who simply want reliable power without poor excuses. – Jack Bloom, DA MPL
READER LETTER | Remove the rot at City Power
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
