Letters

READER LETTER | Remove the rot at City Power

By READER LETTER - 04 August 2025 - 13:40
City Power cuts off Illegal electricity
City Power cuts off Illegal electricity
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The DA is asking where the Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and MMC Jack Sekwaila were when protesters blocked Albertina Sisulu Road in Kensington last Tuesday because of persistent power failures.

They need to account for City Power's inability to speedily fix local power outages brought to their attention by residents and local DA ward councillor Carlos da Rocha.

City Power falls under the MMC for environment and infrastructure services, headed by Sekwaila, a councillor for neighbouring ward 64.

Councillor Da Rocha has pleaded with City Power for more than a week to permanently fix the power in Kensington and Bez Valley, rather than minor repairs that don't last long.

The mayor and MMC should stop hiding from fed-up residents and provide answers to why they have tolerated huge corruption at City Power. This includes the Hawks' raid on their offices in connection with R500m questionable payments to contractors.

The DA demands accountability and strong measures to remove the rot at City Power that frustrates the lives of residents who simply want reliable power without poor excuses. – Jack Bloom, DA MPL

OPINION | Joburg's fall from grace points to all that's wrong about malpractice, collapse of service delivery

Johannesburg’s deterioration is an example of the broader crisis facing Gauteng under the ANC's dysfunctional administration, where cadre deployment, ...
Opinion
4 days ago

City Power halts Tshepisong disconnections after workers kidnapped

City Power says residents of Tshepisong continue to use electricity without paying for it, and when they recently went to the area to disconnect ...
News
1 week ago

Three City Power workers and 24 contractors arrested since January for cable theft and damage

City Power says three of their employees and 24 contractors have been arrested since January for their alleged involvement in cable theft and ...
News
1 week ago

City Power halts Tshepisong illegal cut-offs after cops point safety risks

City Power had to abandon their plan to disconnect illegal connections in Tshepisong, West Rand on Thursday after police warned them of the volatile ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Morero reveals bold plans to fix Joburg
IN THE KNOW | Bishop Benjamin Dube on the link between music and growing in ...