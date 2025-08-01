Letters

READER LETTER | ANC faction fights impede services

01 August 2025 - 14:05
The two ANC factions, Imvula and ILanga, are having a detrimental effect on service delivery in Buffalo City. Their ongoing power struggle has led to a breakdown in governance and decision-making processes. And, as a result, the needs of the community. are being neglected. The bitter battle for control by the two ANC groups has created a toxic environment within the municipality, with resources being diverted towards political infighting rather than addressing the pressing issues facing the residents.

Service delivery in Buffalo City has suffered greatly. Basic services such as water, sanitation, and electricity have been neglected, leaving residents without access to essential amenities. The lack of maintenance and investment in infrastructure has further exacerbated the situation, with many areas experiencing frequent disruptions and breakdowns in service provision.

Furthermore, the factionalism within the ANC has had a negative impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of local government officials. The constant changes in leadership and direction have led to confusion and instability, making it difficult for officials to carry out their duties effectively.

ILanga and Imvula must cast aside their differences and work together towards a common goal of improving the lives of the residents. – Khanya Mkubelo

