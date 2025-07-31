Too little too late for an unpatriotic and anti-transformation fierce critic vehemently opposed to black majority rule at every turn, to make amends. Emma Powell tendered her resignation as the DA spokesperson for international relations after her dirty work, which includes peddling lies about her own country.
I doubt she is indeed South African; why would she want the country hurt internationally? She can't get away scot-free like that; she must account to the nation on her motives for going around the world peddling disinformation and misinformation about this country.
Instead of exposing the atrocities committed by the Israeli oppressive regime against the people of Palestine in Gaza, she dares to choose lies over the truth about SA. – Zama Nofemela, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Powell mustn't walk scot-free
