It is amazing how comments on GNU, such as that of the opinion piece by S’thembiso Msomi (Sowetan 25/07/2025), never relate political party activity to the purpose of political parties, especially those elected to parliament.
While the purpose is to run the affairs of the country, the media portrays it as though it is just a competition for holding positions of power. Msomi does not bring out that the DA was aggrieved by the fact that there were ANC ministers deserving to be fired but were not fired, probably perceiving that as unfair.
Msomi further does not relate to the perception of possible bias in relation to how the president deals with different ministers. The demand for the firing of those implicated in corruption is about protecting the money contributed by citizens as taxes to fund infrastructure, safety, health, and education. But all Msomi is concerned about is how the ANC must be considering how to reconstitute the GNU.
No reference to whether such reconfiguration will impact or improve the lot of citizens. Are citizens really interested in how the ANC wants to reconfigure the GNU, not how unemployment, deteriorating roads, electricity supply, water supply, health facilities, crime, and education are being attended to? Or how the reconfiguration is going to impact these? Does it inform/empower citizens to be able to make informed decisions about who they should mandate to run our affairs? – Dr Kenosi Mosalakae, Houghton
READER LETTER | Article does not focus on citizens
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
