READER LETTER | Eliminate criminals to curb crime

By READER LETTER - 28 July 2025 - 12:25
EFF leader Julius Malema
It was EFF leader Julius Malema who first publicly exposed the criminal syndicate which includes highly profiled police officials and MPs.

Malema did that in parliament before KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing. Malema once said: “As long as the leadership of the police works with criminals, there will never be defeat of crime in SA.”

We cannot fight crime while led by criminals. We cannot have a state that is unable to defend its citizens. We are at a state where the government is hopeless.

The ANC leadership is involved with gangsters. We must first eliminate criminals before we can defeat crime in SA. – Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele

