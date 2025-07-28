It was EFF leader Julius Malema who first publicly exposed the criminal syndicate which includes highly profiled police officials and MPs.
Malema did that in parliament before KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing. Malema once said: “As long as the leadership of the police works with criminals, there will never be defeat of crime in SA.”
We cannot fight crime while led by criminals. We cannot have a state that is unable to defend its citizens. We are at a state where the government is hopeless.
The ANC leadership is involved with gangsters. We must first eliminate criminals before we can defeat crime in SA. – Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele
READER LETTER | Eliminate criminals to curb crime
Image: Freddy Mavunda
It was EFF leader Julius Malema who first publicly exposed the criminal syndicate which includes highly profiled police officials and MPs.
Malema did that in parliament before KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing. Malema once said: “As long as the leadership of the police works with criminals, there will never be defeat of crime in SA.”
We cannot fight crime while led by criminals. We cannot have a state that is unable to defend its citizens. We are at a state where the government is hopeless.
The ANC leadership is involved with gangsters. We must first eliminate criminals before we can defeat crime in SA. – Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele
READER LETTERS | Zuma won't economically liberate poor black people
Malema asks Ramaphosa about Mashatile's alleged political interference in lotto deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos