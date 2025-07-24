The hatred for Cyril Ramaphosa by Jacob Zuma and his inner circle, including many MK Party members, is vindictive behaviour.
Zuma is angry at Ramaphosa for forcing him to step down before he finished his term.
He is also angry at his former comrades for electing Ramaphosa instead of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the 2017 ANC national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.
At the 2022 party conference, Zuma had hoped his ally and fellow KZN compatriot, Dr Zweli Mkhize, would win. Zuma is a tribalist and couldn’t stomach being led by a non-Zulu president.
He wanted to turn the ANC into his fiefdom; that’s why, when his plans failed, he started the MK Party out of spite.
His main mission has been to dislodge the “ANC of Ramaphosa” from power. The ANC ancestors should be turning in their graves because of Zuma’s behaviour, more so after his recent visit to Morocco to endorse the country the ANC has criticised for colonising Western Sahara.
He went there for himself, not for South Africans. Only fools will believe Zuma and his MK Party can economically liberate the poor black masses.
He failed to do that in his nine years as president, during which he stole from the nation by collapsing public enterprises with the Guptas. – Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
READER LETTERS | Zuma won't economically liberate poor black people
Image: Lulama Zenzile
