READER LETTER | Sort out illegal immigration issue

By READER LETTER - 21 July 2025 - 13:45
Operation Dudula members checking the passports and IDs of migrant nationals waiting in queue to decide whether to allow them in at Diepsloot Ext 5 clinic.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

While tensions are brewing between undocumented foreigners and public clinics and hospitals, the government is dragging its feet to come up with solutions. It has always failed to act on the illegal immigration issue, waiting all these years to try to solve it.

It is time premiers, MECs and councillors stood in consultation with the people on the ground. It should be made clear that citizens cannot be playing police and immigration roles.

To address these matters through radio stations does not solve it. The presence and visibility of leaders are needed in this crucial time. Please get out of your Mercedes-Benzes and BMWs and come to extinguish the flames. — Sfanele Booi, Sunninghill

