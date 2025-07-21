While tensions are brewing between undocumented foreigners and public clinics and hospitals, the government is dragging its feet to come up with solutions. It has always failed to act on the illegal immigration issue, waiting all these years to try to solve it.
It is time premiers, MECs and councillors stood in consultation with the people on the ground. It should be made clear that citizens cannot be playing police and immigration roles.
To address these matters through radio stations does not solve it. The presence and visibility of leaders are needed in this crucial time. Please get out of your Mercedes-Benzes and BMWs and come to extinguish the flames. — Sfanele Booi, Sunninghill
READER LETTER | Sort out illegal immigration issue
Image: Veli Nhlapo
While tensions are brewing between undocumented foreigners and public clinics and hospitals, the government is dragging its feet to come up with solutions. It has always failed to act on the illegal immigration issue, waiting all these years to try to solve it.
It is time premiers, MECs and councillors stood in consultation with the people on the ground. It should be made clear that citizens cannot be playing police and immigration roles.
To address these matters through radio stations does not solve it. The presence and visibility of leaders are needed in this crucial time. Please get out of your Mercedes-Benzes and BMWs and come to extinguish the flames. — Sfanele Booi, Sunninghill
Undocumented migrant arrested for selling illicit diesel and paraffin
Mkhwanazi doing well after week of police 'crisis': KZN premier Ntuli
SAHRC condemns forced removal of undocumented immigrants from clinics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos