READER LETTER | Mantashe's appointment unusual and alarming

The old saying – appointing a wolf to guard the sheep – feels disturbingly real today.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Gwede Mantashe as acting minister of police – even if only for two weeks – raises serious questions. Why are neither of the two deputy ministers available, or are they deemed incapable of taking on this responsibility? And more importantly, why are there two deputies in the first place if neither can step up when needed?
This appointment is not only unusual, it is alarming. It suggests a government that either doesn’t trust its people, doesn’t know what it’s doing or, worse, is actively trying to protect individuals facing serious allegations.
It says a lot about this administration’s priorities, loyalties, and its ongoing disregard for transparency and accountability. It’s as if political survival and loyalty to comrades have become more important than ethical leadership and public trust.
Yes, we understand that legal procedures must be followed, and that people cannot simply be fired without due process. But when serious allegations are levelled against the minister of police – the very person responsible for law and order – those matters should be addressed urgently and with integrity. Instead, we see the same old pattern: delay, deflect, and protect.
South Africans have had enough. Enough of double standards, broken promises, and a government that appears more focused on shielding its own than serving the public.
How can it be that a DA deputy minister is immediately fired for unauthorised travel, while someone accused of far more serious misconduct is placed on paid leave and remains a sitting MP? It’s unacceptable and outrageous.
The ANC seems to underestimate how much this issue is eroding public trust even further. People are tired of excuses. The way this matter is being managed could cost the ANC dearly at the ballot box, and in the court of public opinion.
And, perhaps, that’s not a bad thing. Perhaps it is time for a party that has lost its moral compass to finally be held to account by the very people it claims to serve. – Marianne Barnard, Umhlanga Ridge, KZN
READER LETTER | Mantashe's appointment unusual and alarming
Image: Esa Alexander
