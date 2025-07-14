Letters

READER LETTER | Mkhwanazi courageous, fearless

By READER LETTER - 14 July 2025 - 13:45
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

I admire KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's courage and boldness. Mkhwanazi has risked his career by exposing the damning allegations against the minister of police, Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi's utterances have divided the nation though. I don't want to get into the argument of whether Mkhwanazi was right by calling a press conference instead of reporting the matter to the national commissioner of police and the president. He had his reasons why he chose to call the press conference instead.

Years ago, Bathabile Dlamini said most of the members of her political party have smallanyana skeletons in the closet. Many of us treated her utterance as a joke. But it is becoming clearer by the day that she was telling the truth. The joke is on us.

It is clear that some, if not most, of our political leaders are in the pockets of drug dealers, criminals and business people. That means the decisions they take are not in the best interest of the poor masses. Instead, they make decisions that favour their handlers at the expense of citizens. Whatever happened to honesty?

It's public knowledge that citizens have lost trust and confidence in our political leaders and political system. This is because they (political leaders) are not honourable, and are not doing anything to redeem themselves.

– Thabile Mange, Kagiso

