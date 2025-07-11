The death of three-year-old Sibongakonke Hoyisana last month, after being mauled by a pack of dogs at the Marathon informal settlement in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions that should never be allowed to happen again.
READER LETTER | Tighten dog ownership laws
Image: Supplied
The death of three-year-old Sibongakonke Hoyisana last month, after being mauled by a pack of dogs at the Marathon informal settlement in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions that should never be allowed to happen again.
Condolences to the family are in order. To compound the tragedy, it has since come to light that the toddler’s mother could not attend her daughter’s burial as she was admitted to hospital after the tragedy. She is reportedly terminally ill with stage 4 cancer.
This unfortunate incident has sparked urgent calls for action on animal control and public safety, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is said to be investigating the incident.
According to the SPCA’s Nkosindiphindile Sibiya, the Animal Matters Amendment Act 42 of 1993, states that “any person as a result of whose negligence an animal causes injury to another person shall be guilty of an offence and liable for conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years".
At the heart of this tragedy is the absence of parameters that should govern dog ownership. It should be understood that many people choose to own dogs when they are not in a favourable position to do so or possess the right temperament for such an arduous undertaking.
When deciding to own a dog, potential owners should thoroughly consider their reasons for wanting to do so and also weigh up the responsibilities that come with it.
To ensure that little Sibongakonke did not die in vain, I propose that the authorities and the SPCA establish rules, regulations, and requirements that would govern the process of dog ownership.
Nathaniel Lee, Soweto
