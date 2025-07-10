The DA in Gauteng welcomes the release of the long-awaited Municipal Economic Review and Outlook (MERO) report by MEC for finance, Lebogang Maile, this week.
Since 2020, the DA has been calling on the Gauteng government to release the report as is done in the Western Cape. It is heartening to see that our plea did not fall on deaf ears.
This crucial report provides proper data on service delivery pitfalls in our municipalities and highlights gaps and improvements needed.
Gauteng municipalities are in serious trouble when it comes to financial sustainability due to increasing debt, decline in revenue collection and mismanagement of funds. This has severely affected the delivery of basic services such as water, electricity, roads and sanitation to our residents.
This report is a step in the right direction to fix municipalities in the province. Where the DA governs in the Western Cape, it has long been implemented, and now Gauteng is following.
The DA Gauteng will closely monitor the implementation of the MERO report and hold MEC Maile to account. – Mike Moriarty, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for economic development
READER LETTER | MEC's report to help fix Gauteng
