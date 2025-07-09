Letters

READER LETTER | Hold the right leaders accountable

By READER LETTER - 09 July 2025 - 12:00
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

As we approach the 2026 local government elections, I am writing this open letter out of frustration, yet with hope. Frustration at the continued failure of some leaders, and hope that the people of Vhembe, especially in areas like Makhasa village, will begin to ask the right questions and direct their dissatisfaction to the right offices.

Too often, I see residents – especially those from Malamulele, Vuwani, Bungeni, and Makhasa – blaming Collins Chabane local municipality for services that are not even under its mandate. Collins Chabane is not responsible for water supply or major road infrastructure. That is the legal and constitutional function of the Vhembe District Municipality.

To give an example of this failure: Makhasa has been without piped water for more than two decades. That is not just an administrative failure – it is a violation of basic human rights.

How do we justify a situation where people walk long distances or pay R6 per 20-litre container daily, just to survive for over two decades? Makhasa is just one of many villages suffering from Vhembe district's collapse.

In contrast, Collins Chabane municipality – though limited in resources and powers – is making visible progress. In many villages, internal roads are maintained. Access to cemeteries is better. Some areas benefit from Apollo lights and ring road projects.

Yet, because most residents don’t know who is responsible for what, they wrongly blame the local municipality for water shortages or collapsed infrastructure.

The people of Makhasa must not blame the wrong leaders.

– Floyd Themba Chauke

Godongwana targets defaulting municipalities

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has urged water boards to attach the bank accounts of 39 defaulting municipalities to enforce a “change in ...
News
2 days ago

READER LETTER | ANC-DA alliance no longer intact

After the 2024 national elections, the ANC was forced to form a pact with the second most powerful political party, the DA, and other smaller parties ...
Opinion
1 day ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Rand Water shows how government should communicate

Rand Water’s communications also allow us to plan adequately rather than being caught off-guard, which has happened many times in the past.
Opinion
19 hours ago

READER LETTER | Stand up and stop the rot

People deserve to live in clean and attractive communities and residents must play their part by making sure their areas are neat and safe. However, ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer