READER LETTER | Hold the right leaders accountable

As we approach the 2026 local government elections, I am writing this open letter out of frustration, yet with hope. Frustration at the continued failure of some leaders, and hope that the people of Vhembe, especially in areas like Makhasa village, will begin to ask the right questions and direct their dissatisfaction to the right offices.
Too often, I see residents – especially those from Malamulele, Vuwani, Bungeni, and Makhasa – blaming Collins Chabane local municipality for services that are not even under its mandate. Collins Chabane is not responsible for water supply or major road infrastructure. That is the legal and constitutional function of the Vhembe District Municipality.
To give an example of this failure: Makhasa has been without piped water for more than two decades. That is not just an administrative failure – it is a violation of basic human rights.
How do we justify a situation where people walk long distances or pay R6 per 20-litre container daily, just to survive for over two decades? Makhasa is just one of many villages suffering from Vhembe district's collapse.
In contrast, Collins Chabane municipality – though limited in resources and powers – is making visible progress. In many villages, internal roads are maintained. Access to cemeteries is better. Some areas benefit from Apollo lights and ring road projects.
Yet, because most residents don’t know who is responsible for what, they wrongly blame the local municipality for water shortages or collapsed infrastructure.
The people of Makhasa must not blame the wrong leaders.
– Floyd Themba Chauke
