After the 2024 national elections, the ANC was forced to form a pact with the second most powerful political party, the DA, and other smaller parties to form the government of national unity (GNU).
However, from the word go, the ANC and DA were at each other's throats. There is no political will to find each other and they don't stick to their agreement. When will this nonsense stop? They should seriously consider going their separate ways.
A few weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa fired the deputy minister of trade and industry, Andrew Whitfield of the DA, for visiting the US in February, without his permission. The DA reacted with a threat to pull out of the GNU but never did.
Interestingly, Ramaphosa is known for his lack of courage for firing wayward ministers. However, in the case of Whitfield, he acted boldly and decisively. He remains unshaken by the DA's threats.
The GNU has been fragile from the start. Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuizen are the glue that keeps it together, but they are now at odds over Whitfield's dismissal. Will the DA stay in the GNU, which has so far proven to be nothing but a farce? Time will tell. – Thabile Mange
READER LETTER | ANC-DA alliance no longer intact
Image: GCIS
