Letters

READER LETTER | ANC-DA alliance no longer intact

By READER LETTER - 08 July 2025 - 15:10
A government of national unity
A government of national unity
Image: GCIS

After the 2024 national elections, the ANC was forced to form a pact with the second most powerful political party, the DA, and other smaller parties to form the government of national unity (GNU).

However, from the word go, the ANC and DA were at each other's throats. There is no political will to find each other and they don't stick to their agreement. When will this nonsense stop? They should seriously consider going their separate ways.

A few weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa fired the deputy minister of trade and industry, Andrew Whitfield of the DA, for visiting the US in February, without his permission. The DA reacted with a threat to pull out of the GNU but never did.

Interestingly, Ramaphosa is known for his lack of courage for firing wayward ministers. However, in the case of Whitfield, he acted boldly and decisively. He remains unshaken by the DA's threats.

The GNU has been fragile from the start. Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuizen are the glue that keeps it together, but they are now at odds over Whitfield's dismissal. Will the DA stay in the GNU, which has so far proven to be nothing but a farce? Time will tell. – Thabile Mange

READER LETTER | GNU howlers diminish GNU value

It is crystal clear that political parties in SA have no real interest in the citizens. It is all about advancing self-interest, political ambitions ...
Opinion
5 days ago

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | DA-ANC partnership can survive latest tensions as Steenhuisen believes collapse would be a 'disaster'

The latest tensions within the GNU, sparked by Ramaphosa’s firing of Andrew Whitfield as a deputy minister, at one point seemed like “the red line” ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Ramaphosa cancels his trip to Spain in case DA decides to leave GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his planned trip to Spain at the eleventh hour in anticipation of major announcement GNU partner the DA as ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer