It is crystal clear that political parties in SA have no real interest in the citizens. It is all about advancing self-interest, political ambitions and grossly inflated egos.
Just when we were hoping that the country was headed towards a promising future with good prospects for economic growth and much-needed employment opportunities, our hopes have been scuppered by the mishandling of the GNU.
Those who think that a government which only succeeded in destroying everything that was working before in just 30 years can suddenly hope for a miracle to happen are delusional. Every successful country is driven by the quest for its citizens to work together regardless of racial and political differences.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has missed a golden opportunity with his mismanagement of the GNU, playing right into the hands of his detractors.
Cry the beloved country. It is indeed time to mourn the death of a beautiful country once loved by all. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | GNU howlers diminish GNU value
Image: Phando Jikelo, Parliament RSA
