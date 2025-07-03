Letters

READER LETTER | GNU howlers diminish GNU value

By READER LETTER - 03 July 2025 - 09:40
The government of national unity.
The government of national unity.
Image: Phando Jikelo, Parliament RSA

It is crystal clear that political parties in SA have no real interest in the citizens. It is all about advancing self-interest, political ambitions and grossly inflated egos.

Just when we were hoping that the country was headed towards a promising future with good prospects for economic growth and much-needed employment opportunities, our hopes have been scuppered by the mishandling of the GNU.

Those who think that a government which only succeeded in destroying everything that was working before in just 30 years can suddenly hope for a miracle to happen are delusional. Every successful country is driven by the quest for its citizens to work together regardless of racial and political differences. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has missed a golden opportunity with his mismanagement of the GNU, playing right into the hands of his detractors. 

Cry the beloved country. It is indeed time to mourn the death of a beautiful country once loved by all. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand 

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | DA-ANC partnership can survive latest tensions as Steenhuisen believes collapse would be a 'disaster'

The latest tensions within the GNU, sparked by Ramaphosa’s firing of Andrew Whitfield as a deputy minister, at one point seemed like “the red line” ...
Opinion
3 days ago

GNU ministers spent R200m of taxpayers' money on travelling since taking office

Ministers in the government of national unity have spent more than R200m on travel expenses since July last year.
News
3 weeks ago

Patriotic Alliance vows to defend Ramaphosa against DA’s possible motion of no confidence

Kenny Kunene said he expected the DA to walk away from the GNU
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa cancels his trip to Spain in case DA decides to leave GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his planned trip to Spain at the eleventh hour in anticipation of major announcement GNU partner the DA as ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer