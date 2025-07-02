READER LETTER | Bucket toilets are humiliating

In 1994, millions of South Africans queued for hours, not just to vote, but to reclaim their humanity and dignity. They believed that the chains of apartheid would be shattered forever, replaced by a government rooted in human rights and service to the people.
Thirty years later, that dream lies in tatters. The most humiliating and undeniable evidence of this betrayal is the continued use of bucket toilets across the country – a shameful symbol of failure, corruption and indifference.
The recently tabled BEP (Bucket Eradication Programme) portfolio committee report for June is not just a government document – it is a confession. It lays bare the ANC-led government's inability to fulfil even the most basic promise of dignity – access to decent sanitation.
More than a decade after its launch, thousands of our people still relieve themselves in buckets, and in many areas, there is not even a timeline for final completion.
The ANC, once a movement that symbolised hope, has become the very instrument of continued degradation. – Visvin Reddy, MK MP and member of water & sanitation portfolio committee
