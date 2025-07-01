Your article on Friday, "Chiefs not stingy in transfer market", refers. It is with dismay and disbelief that one reads the comments attributed to Jessica Motaung, describing the fans' complaints as absolute rubbish.
This is utter arrogance and the principle is that the owners cannot disrespect their huge fan base. It’s the supporters who fill the stands when Chiefs play. Kaizer Chiefs is no longer a powerhouse in the PSL because it has cut its budget significantly, compared to their main rivals.
The underachievement of Chiefs over the past decade cannot be dismissed. The entrepreneurial and imaginative spirit of the late flamboyant and charismatic talent scout, Ewert “The Lip” Nene, cannot be replaced at Amakhosi. – Jeffrey Mothuloe
READER LETTER | Amakhosi undermine the fans
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
