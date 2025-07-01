Letters

READER LETTER | Amakhosi undermine the fans

By READER LETTER - 01 July 2025 - 07:25
A fan holds a Kaizer Chiefs flag outside the club's headquarters at Naturena. File photo
A fan holds a Kaizer Chiefs flag outside the club's headquarters at Naturena. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Your article on Friday, "Chiefs not stingy in transfer market", refers. It is with dismay and disbelief that one reads the comments attributed to Jessica Motaung, describing the fans' complaints as absolute rubbish.

This is utter arrogance and the principle is that the owners cannot disrespect their huge fan base. It’s the supporters who fill the stands when Chiefs play. Kaizer Chiefs is no longer a powerhouse in the PSL because it has cut its budget significantly, compared to their main rivals.

The underachievement of Chiefs over the past decade cannot be dismissed. The entrepreneurial and imaginative spirit of the late flamboyant and charismatic talent scout, Ewert “The Lip” Nene, cannot be replaced at Amakhosi. – Jeffrey Mothuloe

Motaung slams claims Chiefs are stingy in transfer market

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has dismissed the widely held notion that the club don't want to spend money in the transfer market ...
Sport
4 days ago

We must work harder to attract Broos' attention – Cele

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele says the club's players are not discouraged by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' decision to overlook them for ...
Sport
1 week ago

Downs dominant again in PSL season marred by off-field drama

We review the most controversial PSL season, which ended with 15 teams after the Royal AM debacle.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer