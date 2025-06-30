History is important and among other things, as Dr John Hendrick Clarke once said, it provides direction on where people must go and what they still must do.
It is these two most important things that members of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania fail to appreciate and put into practice. Having read Jaki Seroke's article titled “How Freedom Charter failures, weaknesses are coming back to haunt democratic South Africa”, I could not help but conclude that the PAC is forever nostalgic and creating new events is no longer part of their mandate.
Except in the concluding paragraph, I waited and waited to see exactly how the failure and weaknesses of the Freedom Charter have come to haunt the democratic SA. Today, the PAC, through the likes of Seroke, forms part of the government of national unity (GNU), which adheres to a constitution that contains in its preamble words that led to the split and formation of the PAC; “South Africa belongs to all who live in it”.
To join the GNU, one technically had to give up everything and agree to the terms of the constitution. And, in the case of the PAC, “Africa belongs to African people” had to be done away with for an SA that belongs to everyone who lives in it.
If Seroke claims that such is not the case, I challenge him to write to the president and inform him that he disagrees with the preamble of the constitution and let us wait and see if Mzwanele Nnyontso will survive the next cabinet reshuffle. – Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie
READER LETTER | PAC is forever nostalgic
