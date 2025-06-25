Letters

READER LETTER | SA must move fast on AI

While SA leaders bicker over the mechanisms for empowerment policies in the ICT sector, the rest of the world is rapidly leaving us behind. Western nations are focused on supporting, anticipating, and regulating artificial intelligence (AI).

This state of affairs is no minor issue. By the time SA moves past its internal squabbles, we may find ourselves lagging not only behind developed nations but also behind our continental and emerging market peers. 

The only way we can hope to keep pace with global technological advancement is by rapidly rolling out affordable internet access, investing in the widespread adoption of technological skills within our education system, and implementing policies that attract tech sector investment into the local economy.

Specno’s 2025 Innovators’ Den, themed "Is South Africa Ready for AI?", served as a timely reminder of the rich talent this country possesses. But that talent will be of little value unless lawmakers and policymakers can swiftly pivot to a forward-looking agenda, one that prioritises growth and development above all else. – Daniel Novitzkas

