The state of recreational facilities in Gauteng reflects the neglect and mismanagement by the province's department of sports, arts, culture & recreation. For four years, the department has failed to deliver a single combi court, depriving our communities of vital spaces for youth to engage in sports and positive activities.
The absence of functional recreational facilities has left our youth vulnerable to destructive behaviour such as alcohol, drug abuse and gang activities. This also limits their chances for career advancement, access to scholarships, and the opportunity to represent their country on a global stage.
The state of our libraries paints an equally grim picture. Libraries which should serve as a haven for learning are in disarray. Kagiso, Joe Slovo and Rietvlei libraries have been closed to the public with no expected time of operation in sight. The R13m state-of-the-art Driezek library in Orange Farm, which opened in May 2024, has also been closed.
How much longer should this be accepted, and at what cost to our youth? – Kingsol Chabalala, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for sports, arts, culture & recreation
READER LETTER | GP recreational facilities derelict
Image: Esa Alexander
