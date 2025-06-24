There's nothing national about President Cyril Ramaphosa's gathering of the elite; it's another useless talk show.
This national dialogue is the brainchild of former president Thabo Mbeki; therefore, he should have been at the forefront, not Ramaphosa. A national dialogue should have begun at the local level, not at the national level.
Victims of poverty, homelessness, inequalities, unemployment, crime, drugs, gender-based violence, human trafficking, lack of service delivery, corruption, load shedding and cadre deployment are not represented by Ramaphosa's cronies. And Christians were deliberately left out.
None of Ramaphosa's elite buddies are affected by all that I have mentioned because, like him, they live in leafy suburbs with 24/7 protection.
This is ridiculous. How can a 92-year-old represent the youth? And how can the rich represent the poor? No political party should be involved in any real national dialogue. Our country is in a mess because of politicians.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa's dialogue a waste of time
