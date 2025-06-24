On August 15 1985, then state president PW Botha said in a speech: “We must ... push the black man as far as he can go, as long as he doesn't see where he's going.”
The above quote lives on today, the sources of conflict, power struggles and poor communication among black people are the cause of our division. We are a very divided society. There are 3,115 registered political parties in SA, and these exclude the independent candidates. Last week, Floyd Shivambu held a media conference to announce his intention to start a party that will divide us more.
The biblical concept that highlights the strength found in unity and the weakness of division is best illustrated by the story of the bundle of sticks. This story, often attributed to Aesop, emphasises that while a single stick can be easily broken, a bundle of sticks bound together is far more difficult to shatter. In the Bible, this idea is reflected in passages like Ecclesiastes 4:12, which speaks of a threefold cord (often interpreted as a representation of unity in faith and love) being difficult to break. Conversely, narratives like the story of the divided kingdom in 1 Kings 12-16 demonstrate the consequences of internal strife and division.
We need unity and new leadership.
Tholang Skhosana, Benoni
SowetanLIVE
READER LETTER | Another party to divide black people
Image: Freddy Mavunda
On August 15 1985, then state president PW Botha said in a speech: “We must ... push the black man as far as he can go, as long as he doesn't see where he's going.”
The above quote lives on today, the sources of conflict, power struggles and poor communication among black people are the cause of our division. We are a very divided society. There are 3,115 registered political parties in SA, and these exclude the independent candidates. Last week, Floyd Shivambu held a media conference to announce his intention to start a party that will divide us more.
The biblical concept that highlights the strength found in unity and the weakness of division is best illustrated by the story of the bundle of sticks. This story, often attributed to Aesop, emphasises that while a single stick can be easily broken, a bundle of sticks bound together is far more difficult to shatter. In the Bible, this idea is reflected in passages like Ecclesiastes 4:12, which speaks of a threefold cord (often interpreted as a representation of unity in faith and love) being difficult to break. Conversely, narratives like the story of the divided kingdom in 1 Kings 12-16 demonstrate the consequences of internal strife and division.
We need unity and new leadership.
Tholang Skhosana, Benoni
SowetanLIVE
Shivambu plans to start a new party – without resigning from MKP
'Floyd was a big problem in the EFF': Mgcini Tshwaku responds to 'cult' claims
Fake intel led to my removal as MK secretary-general, says Shivambu
WATCH | Former MK Party SG Floyd Shivambu addresses media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos