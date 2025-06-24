Letters

READER LETTER | Another party to divide black people

By Reader - 24 June 2025 - 10:09
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

On August 15 1985, then state president PW Botha said in a speech: “We must ... push the black man as far as he can go, as long as he doesn't see where he's going.”

The above quote lives on today, the sources of conflict, power struggles and poor communication among black people are the cause of our division. We are a very divided society. There are 3,115 registered political parties in SA, and these exclude the independent candidates. Last week, Floyd Shivambu held a media conference to announce his intention to start a party that will divide us more.

The biblical concept that highlights the strength found in unity and the weakness of division is best illustrated by the story of the bundle of sticks. This story, often attributed to Aesop, emphasises that while a single stick can be easily broken, a bundle of sticks bound together is far more difficult to shatter. In the Bible, this idea is reflected in passages like Ecclesiastes 4:12, which speaks of a threefold cord (often interpreted as a representation of unity in faith and love) being difficult to break. Conversely, narratives like the story of the divided kingdom in 1 Kings 12-16 demonstrate the consequences of internal strife and division.

We need unity and new leadership.

Tholang Skhosana, Benoni

SowetanLIVE

Shivambu plans to start a new party – without resigning from MKP

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says he will begin engaging with South Africans on the process of forming a new ...
News
4 days ago

'Floyd was a big problem in the EFF': Mgcini Tshwaku responds to 'cult' claims

EFF member Mgcini Tshwaku has dismissed claims made by former EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu that the party is a cult.
News
3 days ago

Fake intel led to my removal as MK secretary-general, says Shivambu

Floyd Shivambu has accused individuals close to former president Jacob Zuma of siphoning off R7m from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, alleging the ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Former MK Party SG Floyd Shivambu addresses media

Former secretary-general of the MK Party Floyd Shivambu is set to address a news conference in Midrand on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words