READER LETTER | Shivambu has no backbone

23 June 2025 - 10:25
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu briefed the media on allegations that he intended to dethrone the party's leader, Jacob Zuma held at Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand last week.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Some politicians have no backbone and can lie without flinching at the drop of a hat. A case in point is the recent so-called media conference by the disgraced Floyd Shivambu.

How does he dare tell South Africans that he has learnt a lot more from Jacob Zuma in the six months he was with MKP than what he got from being a member of the EFF for more than a decade?

By implication, taxpayers were subjected to wasteful expenditure on the emoluments of the EFF MPs, as their howling in parliament was a meaningless noise. For 10 years, Shivambu was howling “pay back the money” at Zuma in parliament and calling for his removal as president.

Well, I guess Shivambu has, in his six months with the MKP, learnt how to be corrupt and how to display a lack of backbone like his newfound hero, Zuma.

No wonder he has also learnt to have dual membership – of his contemporary party and the one he is about to launch. – Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen 

