Some politicians have no backbone and can lie without flinching at the drop of a hat. A case in point is the recent so-called media conference by the disgraced Floyd Shivambu.
How does he dare tell South Africans that he has learnt a lot more from Jacob Zuma in the six months he was with MKP than what he got from being a member of the EFF for more than a decade?
By implication, taxpayers were subjected to wasteful expenditure on the emoluments of the EFF MPs, as their howling in parliament was a meaningless noise. For 10 years, Shivambu was howling “pay back the money” at Zuma in parliament and calling for his removal as president.
Well, I guess Shivambu has, in his six months with the MKP, learnt how to be corrupt and how to display a lack of backbone like his newfound hero, Zuma.
No wonder he has also learnt to have dual membership – of his contemporary party and the one he is about to launch. – Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Shivambu has no backbone
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Some politicians have no backbone and can lie without flinching at the drop of a hat. A case in point is the recent so-called media conference by the disgraced Floyd Shivambu.
How does he dare tell South Africans that he has learnt a lot more from Jacob Zuma in the six months he was with MKP than what he got from being a member of the EFF for more than a decade?
By implication, taxpayers were subjected to wasteful expenditure on the emoluments of the EFF MPs, as their howling in parliament was a meaningless noise. For 10 years, Shivambu was howling “pay back the money” at Zuma in parliament and calling for his removal as president.
Well, I guess Shivambu has, in his six months with the MKP, learnt how to be corrupt and how to display a lack of backbone like his newfound hero, Zuma.
No wonder he has also learnt to have dual membership – of his contemporary party and the one he is about to launch. – Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
Shivambu plans to start a new party – without resigning from MKP
WATCH | Shivambu explains why he was removed as MK Party secretary-general
WATCH | Former MK Party SG Floyd Shivambu addresses media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos