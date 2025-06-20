Letters

READER LETTER | Fight for workers' salaries

By READER LETTER - 20 June 2025 - 13:31
I am disappointed in our unions that are signatories at Nedlac. Like politicians, they make promises and a lot of noise, but we still find employees at the mercy of capitalist employers who only care about making a profit.

How do you monitor or fight laws like equal pay for equal work of the same value if the payslips remain a confidential document? How do you fight that at the bargaining council level? Again, how do you allow notorious bosses to exploit employees by requesting previous payslips before employing new employees, knowing well that it is done with evil intent?

We know jobs are scarce, but must this be a punishment to new employees?

Please, unions, instead of the campaign noise, fight for employees in the true spirit of the word.

Anonymous

