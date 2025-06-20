Letters

READER LETTER | Don't let crooks steal flood relief funds

20 June 2025 - 13:25
Eastern Cape residents stand outside homes, some of which were damaged while others were washed at Slovo Park in Mthatha following devastating floods. image: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

Crooks in the Eastern Cape are strategising how to get millions of rand from the funds earmarked to help the victims of the recent floods in the province. The ANC comrades in the Eastern Cape are notorious for helping themselves to money earmarked to assist people who are in need.

On Thursday, Sowetan reported how millions were diverted from the budget meant for the construction of a sports stadium, a project which was supposed to uplift communities in Enoch Mgijima municipality.

The school feeding scheme regularly collapses in the Eastern Cape. Even our national icon and former president, Nelson Mandela, was not spared the insult by the comrades as they siphoned off millions of rand after his death. The Eastern Cape government made the funds available under the guise of organising Mandela’s memorial services across the province. Perhaps this time around, premier Oscar Mabuyane will ensure that the relief funds to help the victims of floods will not find their way into the pockets of wicked, gluttonous politicians and officials.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani 

