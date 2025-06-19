Thousands of Gauteng residents continue to starve and don't have adequate access to nutritious food, according to findings of the 2024 General Household Survey (GHS) released by Stats SA.
The rise in food insecurity is concerning yet premier Panyaza Lesufi's government is not doing enough to rescue residents from hunger and poverty. The unemployment rate in the province stands at 34.4%.
The report by GHS shows that 22.2% of households nationwide reported inadequate or severely inadequate access to food in 2024, reversing previous gains in food security. Among individuals, 25.2% reported limited access to food, up from 19.5% in 2019. In Gauteng, 14% of households have inadequate access to food.
A DA Gauteng-led provincial government will immediately ensure that subsidies are put in place for rooftop gardens and community food hubs. Furthermore, we will ensure that our roads are repaired to ensure efficient transport systems for businesses. – Bronwynn Engelbrecht, DA Gauteng's shadow MEC for agriculture and rural development
READER LETTER | DA can end hunger, repair roads in Gauteng
Image: Thapelo Maphakela
