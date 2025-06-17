Letters

READER LETTER | Overcrowding haunting our schools

By READER LETTER - 17 June 2025 - 14:15
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Gauteng learners are taught in overcrowded classrooms, which are not conducive to learning and teaching due to a shortage of infrastructure and resources.

In 2023, premier Panyaza Lesufi announced a budget of R1bn for the construction of 18 new schools. He reiterated this commitment during his recent state of the province address. However, overcrowded classrooms remain a daily reality for many learners in Gauteng. Infrastructure deficits and delayed construction projects further compound the problem.

Gauteng’s deteriorating school infrastructure has led to learner-teacher ratios of 1:50 in some schools such as Randvaal Primary School and Diversity High School, with Cosmo City Junior Primary reaching as high as 92 learners per educator.

Budget cuts from R69m in 2022 to R13m in 2024 have weakened essential youth programmes, contributing to Gauteng’s 34% unemployment rate. – Sergio Isa dos Santos MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education

Teachers can't even move in overcrowded classes

Sixty-seven pupils squeeze into a single classroom built for half that number. Huddled three to a desk or on the floor, the children strain to hear ...
News
2 weeks ago

OPINION | Improving literacy key to breaking cycle of poverty

A report by the 2030 Reading Panel, chaired by former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, has laid bare the devastating state of literacy in ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Diepsloot school finally opens, but without teachers

Diepsloot has borne the brunt of the overcrowding and shortage of schools plaguing Gauteng, with the education department last week reporting that ...
News
1 month ago

Education crisis at overcrowded schools 'will cost R32bn to fix'

More than 8,000 schools in SA are overcrowded and R32bn is needed to fix the crisis.
News
1 month ago

