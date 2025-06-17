Gauteng learners are taught in overcrowded classrooms, which are not conducive to learning and teaching due to a shortage of infrastructure and resources.
In 2023, premier Panyaza Lesufi announced a budget of R1bn for the construction of 18 new schools. He reiterated this commitment during his recent state of the province address. However, overcrowded classrooms remain a daily reality for many learners in Gauteng. Infrastructure deficits and delayed construction projects further compound the problem.
Gauteng’s deteriorating school infrastructure has led to learner-teacher ratios of 1:50 in some schools such as Randvaal Primary School and Diversity High School, with Cosmo City Junior Primary reaching as high as 92 learners per educator.
Budget cuts from R69m in 2022 to R13m in 2024 have weakened essential youth programmes, contributing to Gauteng’s 34% unemployment rate. – Sergio Isa dos Santos MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education
READER LETTER | Overcrowding haunting our schools
