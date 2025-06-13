Letters

READER LETTER | National dialogue a waste of funds

13 June 2025 - 15:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with schools kids at the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention and Presidential Employment Stimulus flagship programme at Sefako Makgatho Primary School on June 10, 2025 in Pretoria.
Image: Frennie Shivambu

President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for a national dialogue to discuss and find solutions for problems facing SA and its people points to his obliviousness to what is happening in the country.

It is either the president has lost touch with reality or he is more focused elsewhere. People need an end to corruption, laxity of law enforcement and laziness in government departments.

We need functional hospitals, a progressive judicial system, uninterrupted electricity supply, an improved education system to produce better results and graduates who will find and be ready for work or employ others.

Fix public infrastructure so that we can have running water and good sanitation, tarred roads without potholes and a functional railway system and other forms of public transport.

Whether the national dialogue will be a top-down approach, or bottom-up approach or a sideways approach, it will be a waste of time, funds and other resources at the end.

Lest we forget, Jacob Zuma came up with the National Planning Commission led by erstwhile finance minister Trevor Manuel. Its recommendation came to naught.

Anyway, good luck Mr President.

Pitsi Alban, Moloto

